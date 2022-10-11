PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Financial Review

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 39.13% 15.93% 1.87% MVB Financial 17.79% 10.43% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and MVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 2.84 $40.10 million $2.70 7.01 MVB Financial $146.02 million 2.20 $39.12 million $2.14 12.29

Risk and Volatility

PCB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MVB Financial. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and MVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

PCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.80%. Given MVB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PCB Bancorp pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats MVB Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

