Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.48. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 31,671 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $773,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

