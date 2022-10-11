Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.93. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 320,947 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $542,226.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,601. Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.