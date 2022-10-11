Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Financial Analysis

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Business Travel Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for Astrea Acquisition and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 69.98%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -293.29% -0.94% Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Astrea Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.