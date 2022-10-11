SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Head to Head Survey

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SMC has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 26.49% 12.89% 11.45% Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SMC and Mediaset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMC and Mediaset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC and Mediaset’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $6.48 billion 4.30 $1.72 billion $1.29 16.54 Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Summary

SMC beats Mediaset on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

