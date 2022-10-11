Nortech Systems (NSYS) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nortech Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 75 244 442 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Nortech Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.21 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 38.56

This table compares Nortech Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nortech Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ competitors have a beta of -1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nortech Systems competitors beat Nortech Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

