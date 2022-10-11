Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $71.40

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

TNL opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 127,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

