First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Solar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in First Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 858,427 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.