The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

MIDD opened at $134.91 on Thursday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after purchasing an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

