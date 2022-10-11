DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €28.40 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €24.48 ($24.98) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a one year high of €39.48 ($40.29).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

