Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €46.82 ($47.78) on Monday. Puma has a 12 month low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.64.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.