MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €158.45 ($161.68) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €174.13 and a 200 day moving average of €181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

