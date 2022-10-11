BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €43.79 ($44.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.35. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a one year high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

