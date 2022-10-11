Twist Bioscience Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Twist Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($4.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 6.2 %

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

