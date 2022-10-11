Contrasting Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verastem has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -2,007.44% -100.92% -71.55% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.55% -13.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 6 0 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verastem currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,039.90%. Given Verastem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $2.05 million 44.20 -$71.20 million ($0.43) -1.12 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.12) -25.08

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS and BRAF mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. In addition, it has clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen, Inc. to evaluate the combination of VS-6766 with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor LUMAKRASTM which in Phase 1/2 trial entitled RAMP 203. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

