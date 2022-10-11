The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) versus Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Head to Head Analysis

The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Taiwan Fund and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Taiwan Fund N/A N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 34.06% 11.73% 10.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Taiwan Fund and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Taiwan Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

The Taiwan Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Taiwan Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Taiwan Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of The Taiwan Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of The Taiwan Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Taiwan Fund and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Taiwan Fund $3.49 million 45.48 $420,000.00 N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion N/A $1.02 billion $0.82 14.51

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than The Taiwan Fund.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats The Taiwan Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment. It also develops Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; S-120083 for Inflammatory pain; S-010887 for Neuropathic pain; S-117957 for Insomnia; sivopixant for Neuropathic pain, Sleep Apnea Syndrome, and Refractory/unexplainedchronic cough; S-637880 for Neuropathic Low Back Pain; Zuranolone for Depression; SDT-001 for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder patients; BPN14770 for Fragile X syndrome and Alzheimer's disease; and S-237648 and S-309309 for Obesity. In addition, the company develops ADR-001 for Decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-723595 for NASH; S-588410 for Esophageal and Bladder cancer; S-488210 for Head and neck squamouscell carcinoma; S-588210 for Solid tumor; S-222611 for Malignant tumor; S-770108 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; SR-0379 for Cutaneous ulcer; S-005151 for Stroke and Epidermolysis bullosa; S-531011 for Solid tumor; S-0373 for Spinocerebellar ataxia; and S-600918 and S-217622 for COVID-19, as well as S-555739 for Control of the aggravation of COVID-19. Further, it offers antibody test kits for COVID-19. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Nagasaki University, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and The Kitasato University to develop antimalarial drugs. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

