FY2023 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.32 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

See Also

