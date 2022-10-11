FY2023 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.
Greenidge Generation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.32 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Company Profile
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.
See Also
