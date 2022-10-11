Analyzing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% Mountain Province Diamonds 81.28% 23.67% 8.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TMC the metals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 271.29%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 63.41%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

36.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.46 Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.35 $220.35 million $1.11 0.37

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.