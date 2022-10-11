Head-To-Head Contrast: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.36 $79.62 million $0.05 69.80 Ooma $192.29 million 1.73 -$1.75 million ($0.03) -457.33

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.57%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21% Ooma -0.42% -1.40% -0.66%

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Ooma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers the Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

