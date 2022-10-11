Financial Survey: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping 44.08% 25.03% 11.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 0.37 $2.17 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $214.20 million 1.61 $57.39 million $1.37 2.92

Analyst Ratings

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67

Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.17%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than United Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.