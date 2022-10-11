Financial Analysis: Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) vs. Its Rivals

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quince Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A -$89.94 million -0.37 Quince Therapeutics Competitors $745.63 million $141.52 million 4.19

Analyst Ratings

Quince Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quince Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quince Therapeutics Competitors 711 3611 10372 153 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 101.04%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quince Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -71.16% -64.87% Quince Therapeutics Competitors -4,090.08% -191.97% -34.43%

Summary

Quince Therapeutics peers beat Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease. Its lead compound is NOV004, an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.