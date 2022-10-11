Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.