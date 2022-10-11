Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $18,027,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

