Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

BSX opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

