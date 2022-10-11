8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

EGHT opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $24.81.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 45,241 shares of company stock valued at $209,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

