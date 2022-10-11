Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

