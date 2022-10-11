TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21. 3,405 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.