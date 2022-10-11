International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Down 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.03. 5,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 36,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Institutional Trading of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.