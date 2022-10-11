Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.68. 19,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 76,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $241.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

