Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Trading 1.4% Higher

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.40. 4,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 22,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Real Good Food Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,730.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

About Real Good Food

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 166,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.