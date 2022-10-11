Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 6,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Friedman Industries in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries ( NYSE:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 4.93%.

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.