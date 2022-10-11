Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.86

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $9.93. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 21,955 shares traded.

Cartesian Growth Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Cartesian Growth by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 749,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cartesian Growth by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 406,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

