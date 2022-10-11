National Bank Financial Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.07.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$67.04 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$66.89 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.92.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,067,373.70. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,067,373.70. Insiders have bought 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,880 in the last quarter.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.