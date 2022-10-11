National Bank Financial Comments on mdf commerce inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

mdf commerce Stock Down 6.0 %

About mdf commerce

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$2.83 on Monday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.