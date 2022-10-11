Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

