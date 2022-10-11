Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.