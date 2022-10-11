Head to Head Contrast: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) versus Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.45 -$254.40 million ($0.54) -1.98 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Theta Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -4.19, suggesting that its stock price is 519% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IAMGOLD and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 6 2 0 0 1.25 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.01%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -19.95% 1.84% 1.07% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

