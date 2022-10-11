Financial Comparison: Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -91.95% -88.18% So-Young International -8.08% -3.13% -2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Auddia has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auddia and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 121.74 -$14.01 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.25 -$1.32 million ($0.17) -3.74

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Auddia and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Auddia currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,314.20%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Auddia.

Summary

So-Young International beats Auddia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

