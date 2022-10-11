IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Financial Comparison

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and EQRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 21.09 -$49.76 million ($1.71) -8.77 EQRx N/A N/A -$100.01 million N/A N/A

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than EQRx.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 EQRx 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and EQRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.46%. EQRx has a consensus price target of $6.37, indicating a potential upside of 32.09%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than EQRx.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and EQRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences -225.95% -22.38% -17.83% EQRx N/A -17.84% -14.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of EQRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQRx has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats EQRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.