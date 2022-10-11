Critical Analysis: American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) versus The Competition

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Clean Resources Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 229 1056 1478 41 2.47

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.74%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -8.00 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.69 billion $161.35 million -8.07

American Clean Resources Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -67.71% -18.26% -8.45%

Summary

American Clean Resources Group rivals beat American Clean Resources Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

