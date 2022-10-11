FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $131.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.26. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,538,000 after buying an additional 385,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

