Comparing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -68.93% -7.81% -7.16% Taboola.com 1.16% 2.73% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.46 -$3.42 million ($0.36) -3.39 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.30 -$24.95 million $0.06 29.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GigaMedia and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 361.48%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

Taboola.com beats GigaMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

