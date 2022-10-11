Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Head-To-Head Survey

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 16.67% 7.33% 4.68% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -34.50% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Central Puerto and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.12 -$7.79 million $0.66 6.74 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Broadscale Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

