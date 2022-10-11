Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pretium Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pretium Resources stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pretium Resources worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

