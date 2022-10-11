Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

