Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
