Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPZM. Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Price Performance

Shares of EPZM opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,603,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,934 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 3,162,390 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,241,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,225,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 2,648,661 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

