United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMC. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.8 %

UMC opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 212.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 145,378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

