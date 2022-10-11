Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

