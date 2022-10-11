Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.93.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

