Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.93.
EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Equifax Price Performance
Equifax stock opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
