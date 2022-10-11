Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.
Several equities analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Scor Price Performance
SCRYY stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.73.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scor (SCRYY)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.