Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Scor Price Performance

SCRYY stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

